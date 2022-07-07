J&K sending message of peace, unity to the world: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya Ji, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Swami Ramanujacharya Ji is the inspiration for eternal peace, unity and integrity of the country, social reform and upliftment of the downtrodden.
With the installation of Statue of Peace, J&K is sending a message of peace, unity, harmony and brotherhood to the world, he added.
“I am confident, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya's life and message, emphasizing peace, love, truth and equality of all human beings will continue to inspire and guide people of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Home Minister for unveiling the Statue of Peace. He said under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, UT Government will continue to make efforts to establish a prosperous, progressive and egalitarian society in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Statue of Peace also commemorates the special connection of Ramajunacharya with Kashmir, he further added.
The Lt Governor said the Statue of Peace symbolizes the values on which the Vishishtadvaita philosophy was founded by Jagadguru Ramajunacharya to show humanity the right path of peace and love. Jagadguru gave birth to idea of social equality and contributed immensely for developing the spiritual consciousness in the society. “I believe that the efforts for establishment of peace, progress of the society are not limited to any one area, but it is a movement of the entire humanity. Jagadguru also traveled to Kashmir to fulfill this purpose”, the Lt Governor said.
Speaking about the reforms brought in J&K after August 2019, the Lt Governor said the new reforms have transformed the lives of people of J&K and built a better future for them.
The Lt Governor said tribals and marginalised sections of Jammu and Kashmir faced discrimination for decades. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Home Minister, a true egalitarian society has been established and the doors of future possibilities have been opened for the entire population.
The Lt Governor said that under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the UT administration is trying to take the philosophy of such great personalities to the students and youth. ‘We will also try to introduce Jagadguru's vision and philosophy to youth clubs and universities and colleges in Jammu Kashmir’, he added.
The Lt Governor along with H.H Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami Ji also released a publication of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt on the occasion. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education, Karnataka; Tejaswi Surya, Member Parliament ; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Saints from across the country and followers of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya were present on the occasion.