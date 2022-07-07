J&K sending message of peace, unity to the world: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of ‘Statue of Peace’ of Swami Ramanujacharya Ji, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said Swami Ramanujacharya Ji is the inspiration for eternal peace, unity and integrity of the country, social reform and upliftment of the downtrodden.

With the installation of Statue of Peace, J&K is sending a message of peace, unity, harmony and brotherhood to the world, he added.

“I am confident, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya's life and message, emphasizing peace, love, truth and equality of all human beings will continue to inspire and guide people of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Home Minister for unveiling the Statue of Peace. He said under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, UT Government will continue to make efforts to establish a prosperous, progressive and egalitarian society in Jammu and Kashmir.