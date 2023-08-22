J&K setting development benchmarks: LG Sinha

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was setting benchmarks in many sectors of development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that today on his visit to Kulgam where he chaired a high level meeting to review the sector-wise progress of beneficiary-oriented and flagship schemes of the Central and J&K government and major developmental projects in the district, the LG said, “Today J&K is setting benchmarks in many sectors of development for other states and union territories to follow. The district administration and Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) should work together to ensure benefits of development are shared equitably.”
He also inaugurated and dedicated 100-bedded Girls Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel, Amnoo Aadpora Kulgam and Ashmuji Kilam Gund Bridge to the people.
“We should take concerted action for more effective delivery of public services, benefits of welfare schemes, extending the benefits of self-employment schemes to youth and women and be adequately sensitive to their needs and aspirations,” Sinha said.
He said that it should also be ensured that there is no delay in extending revenue services like registration of property.
The LG also sought the active participation of PRI members and other stakeholders in improving the literacy rate in the district.
“Our efforts for rapid progress in education sector and increase in literacy rate can have its full impact only if PRIs, people, and administration work together. This is the right time to move decisively in this direction,” he said.
Sinha took a detailed review of various infrastructure projects including construction of transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant employees and directed the concerned departments to expedite the implementation at the earliest.
He directed the district administration and all the line departments for saturation of old age, widow pensions, scholarships, and marriage assistance schemes to eligible beneficiaries by organising special camps during Block Diwas.
“Effective implementation of development programmes for deprived section of society, women, children and specially-abled is our top priority,” the LG said.
Reviewing the progress of the agriculture and allied sectors, he said that the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) would bring new agriculture revolution that is broad based and inclusive.
“The successful implementation of HADP is the responsibility of everyone associated with the sector,” Sinha said.
He suggested constitution cooperative societies in every possible sector of rural areas to explore the possibilities for economic growth of the region.
The LG directed the District Agriculture Officer for increasing the registration of farmers on Daksh Portal.
He also reviewed the measures taken to promote tourism and industry sectors in the district.
Sinha directed the officials to improve connectivity to tourist destinations of the district and effective measures to facilitate the tourists coming to Kulgam.
He directed the district administration to set up a help desk to facilitate establishment of industrial units in the district.
The LG asked the officials to hold regular meetings with banks and financial institutions for timely provision of credit under different government schemes.
He emphasised on promoting self-employment and extending support to aspiring youth of the district under the dedicated schemes of Mission Youth.
The meeting also discussed the utilisation of vacant government buildings and encouraging youth to join National Cadets Corps (NCC) and Red Cross initiatives.
Later, the LG interacted with various public delegations including ULB, PRI representatives, fruits growers association, traders, transporters, youth club members, Bar Association, Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari community and assured speedy redressal of issues and specific grievances.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Secretary Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; and DC Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat also attended the meeting.