J&K setting development benchmarks: LG Sinha

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was setting benchmarks in many sectors of development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that today on his visit to Kulgam where he chaired a high level meeting to review the sector-wise progress of beneficiary-oriented and flagship schemes of the Central and J&K government and major developmental projects in the district, the LG said, “Today J&K is setting benchmarks in many sectors of development for other states and union territories to follow. The district administration and Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) should work together to ensure benefits of development are shared equitably.”

He also inaugurated and dedicated 100-bedded Girls Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel, Amnoo Aadpora Kulgam and Ashmuji Kilam Gund Bridge to the people.

“We should take concerted action for more effective delivery of public services, benefits of welfare schemes, extending the benefits of self-employment schemes to youth and women and be adequately sensitive to their needs and aspirations,” Sinha said.

He said that it should also be ensured that there is no delay in extending revenue services like registration of property.

The LG also sought the active participation of PRI members and other stakeholders in improving the literacy rate in the district.