J&K situation improved after Article 370 repeal: Maharashtra CM

Srinagar: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Sunday said that the situation in J&K has improved a lot after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

Speaking to a select group of reporters at the Raj Bhavan where he met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he said, “It is a matter of satisfaction that there is a huge difference in J&K since the last time. Many developmental works are taking place. Roads are being built, and tourists are coming here in large numbers. A belief has been created among the people of J&K that they are getting all the facilities.”

The Shiv Sena leader said that revocation of Article 370 was the dream of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370. We can see a lot of changes here now. Tourism is increasing, projects are going on, people will get employment. This was not seen before. But, today, there is development, that is what people want,” he said. “This is a paradise and tourists come here not only from various corners of the country but also from across the world.”

Shinde said that the fear in the hearts of the people was ending.

“This is what is needed. When there is development, people get their livelihood,” he said.

To a question on political parties in J&K demanding the conduct of assembly elections, Shinde said the prime minister would definitely take a decision on it.