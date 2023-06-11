J&K situation improved after Article 370 repeal: Maharashtra CM

Srinagar: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Sunday said that the situation in J&K has improved a lot after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.
Speaking to a select group of reporters at the Raj Bhavan where he met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he said, “It is a matter of satisfaction that there is a huge difference in J&K since the last time. Many developmental works are taking place. Roads are being built, and tourists are coming here in large numbers. A belief has been created among the people of J&K that they are getting all the facilities.”
The Shiv Sena leader said that revocation of Article 370 was the dream of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370. We can see a lot of changes here now. Tourism is increasing, projects are going on, people will get employment. This was not seen before. But, today, there is development, that is what people want,” he said. “This is a paradise and tourists come here not only from various corners of the country but also from across the world.”
Shinde said that the fear in the hearts of the people was ending.
“This is what is needed. When there is development, people get their livelihood,” he said.
To a question on political parties in J&K demanding the conduct of assembly elections, Shinde said the prime minister would definitely take a decision on it.
He said that opposition parties were trying to come together for the 2024 polls but were unable to name a prime ministerial candidate, and would be defeated again as in the last two general elections.
“In the coming elections, all records of the Lok Sabha elections will be broken under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP will win with a thumping majority under Modi,” Shinde said.
He took a swipe at the opposition parties which are set to meet on June 23 in Patna to chalk out a joint strategy against the BJP.
“If we talk about the 2024 polls, many parties are getting together against Modi, but they have not been able to name a person who can be their candidate. This had happened in 2014 polls as well, but Modi got a clear majority. In 2019 as well, parties came together, but what happened? Modi got a thumping majority. Now again, they are getting together... but Modi will again get a thumping majority,” Shinde said.
“Modi does not respond to criticism, but works for the people. He does not give importance to his critics,” he said.
Shinde said his party would use its strength to help the BJP retain power under Modi’s leadership.
He said the amount of work done in the last nine years has surpassed what was done in 40-50 years before that.
“The elections will take place on the issue of development. So many roads and airports have been built and several schemes implemented for the welfare of women. It is obvious that the people will vote for those who work for them. So, all records will be broken in the 2024 elections,” Shinde said.
He said developmental projects were being undertaken across the country under Modi’s leadership and the economy was growing rapidly.
“Getting the G20 presidency is a matter of pride for the people of the country. People from across the world are coming to India, they came to Kashmir as well, Maharashtra as well... It gives us an opportunity to give exposure to our infra projects because they come to know how much the country is moving forward.
“The world is facing economic problems, but our country’s (economy) situation has improved from 11th position to fifth position because of PM Modi. His target of a USD five trillion economy is a huge achievement in itself,” Shinde said.
He said he had visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and then came to Kashmir.
“Today, I met LG Manoj Sinha. It was a courtesy meeting. He is our well wisher. He called me for tea, so I came,” Shinde said.