J&K soon to be among world’s top-50 destinations: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir would soon be among the world’s top-50 destinations.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the third Tourism Working Group meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the LG said, “Our aim is to make the countryside and popular destinations more sustainable and preserve the beauty of fascinating heritage sites. I am confident that under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K will soon find its place in the top 50 destinations of the world and it will be on the travel bucket list of global travellers.”

He said that under India’s G20 presidency, the Tourism Working Group was focusing on five inter-connected priority areas that would provide a roadmap for tourism as a tool for achieving sustainable development goals.

“J&K is developing the country’s largest book village on the banks of Wular Lake as the aim is to make the countryside and popular destinations more sustainable and preserve the beauty of fascinating heritage sites,” Sinha said.

He said that after a long pause of almost four decades, J&K had revived the relationship with Bollywood and launched a film policy in 2021 to attract more investment into the film sector and to make J&K the most popular film shooting destination.

“It is poetry. It’s a land of realisation. It is an energy field vibrating with the ageless Indian cultural values. Tourism in J&K is also a reflection of the multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos of India. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we have ensured that the transition in the tourism sector in the backdrop of pandemic focuses on the needs of travellers, interests of industry stakeholders, create employment opportunities, and promote environmental awareness,” the LG said.

Addressing the third Tourism Working Group meeting, he underlined why PM Modi selected J&K for the G20 meeting.