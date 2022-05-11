J&K spent Rs 18,400 cr on power purchases from outside in 3 years

Srinagar: Power purchases continue to drain the financial resources of Jammu and Kashmir as the newly created UT has spent over Rs 18,400 crore on electricity purchases from outside power utilities.

Jammu and Kashmir is heavily dependent on outside power supply, particularly the National Grid which supplies electricity to the UT as the local generation of state-owned power plants is not sufficient to meet the bulging electricity demands.

As per the figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, in 2018-19 J&K spent Rs 6058 crore on electricity, the power purchase bills increased to Rs 6072 crore in 2019-20 and in 2020-21 Rs 6317 crore were spent on power purchases.