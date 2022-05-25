J&K SSB registers highest ever recruitment in 2021-22

Srinagar: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to take stock of recruitments being made through the J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Police Recruitment Board and J&K Bank.
The Principal Secretary, General Administration Department and concerned officers participated in the meeting.
It was informed that among all recruiting agencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has recruited the highest number of candidates for various departmental posts through a transparent recruitment process. The figure for the financial year 2021-22 stands at 9,390.
Cumulatively, during 2021-22, a total of 11,434 recruitments were made including 9,390, 561, and 1,483 selections by J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Public Service Commission, and J&K Bank, respectively.
It was further informed that the J&K SSB has registered the highest ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception by selecting 9,390 candidates. Previously, the J&K Service Selection Board recruited 8,580 and 8,115 candidates in 2009 and 2015, respectively. Pertinently, during 2019-20 and 2020-21, 3,687 and 1,447 recruitments were made by the Board.
The Chief Secretary impressed upon all recruiting agencies to ensure transparent and accountable recruitment process for selecting eligible candidates for various posts being referred by different departments, which has been the distinguishing feature of recent recruitments, providing equal opportunity to all and merit as sole criteria for selections.
They were directed to complete the respective recruitment cycles in a time bound manner to optimally augment the human resource requirement of various government offices.