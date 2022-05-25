J&K SSB registers highest ever recruitment in 2021-22

Srinagar: The Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to take stock of recruitments being made through the J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Police Recruitment Board and J&K Bank.

The Principal Secretary, General Administration Department and concerned officers participated in the meeting.

It was informed that among all recruiting agencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has recruited the highest number of candidates for various departmental posts through a transparent recruitment process. The figure for the financial year 2021-22 stands at 9,390.