J&K statehood will be restored after delimitation, assembly polls: Amit Shah

“The government will not allow anyone to create hurdles in the path of peace and development in Kashmir,” Shah, who is on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019, said during an interaction with the members of youth clubs of the Union Territory.

“I have come here to forge a friendship with the youth of Kashmir. Join hands with Modiji and the Government of India and become partners in the journey to take Kashmir forward,” he said.

The Union Home Minister said the youths of Kashmir should take advantage of the various opportunities being created by the administration for their progress.