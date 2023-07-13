J&K TERROR CONSPIRACY CASE | NIA conducts raids in south Kashmir

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted another round of raids at the premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations in south Kashmir. .

In a statement, NIA spokesperson said the raids were part of its ongoing investigations in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case,

“Some of these newly-floated outfits, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been found issuing threats of carrying out attacks in J&K over the social media.

Raids were conducted today at five locations in the three districts of Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama. The NIA also raided the premises of sympathisers and cadres of the newly floated outfits, namely The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to various banned Pak-backed organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc,” the statement said.