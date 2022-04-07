J&K to adopt uniform academic calendar from current year: CS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic session. It will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn will be synchronised to the national academic calendar.

In addition, the four year undergraduate programme as per UGC guidelines would be introduced in colleges of J&K from the current academic session.

This was unanimously agreed to in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, to review and discuss modalities for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also decided that the centralised admission test CUET would be mandatory for all admissions in J&K from the next academic session. IN addition, all higher education institutions would move towards progressively greater autonomy.