J&K to be granted statehood at appropriate time: GoI

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir would be granted statehood at an "appropriate" time after normalcy is restored there, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question on whether the government had any proposal to "reinstate" the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and whether some efforts have been made to end the year-long ban on different means of communication.

"Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time after normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.