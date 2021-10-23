‘J&K to become giver not taker region of India’

The Union Home Minister said that it was Narendra Modi who decided that while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana entitles the weaker sections of the society for Rs 5 lakh medical treatment in other parts of the country, this facility should be available to every citizen in J&K.

Shah said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that J&K should become a giver rather than a taker region of the country.

"During 70 years till 2019, only 500 medical seats were available and after 2019, this number has increased to 1,120 and would soon be doubled. This did not happen during the 70 years till 2019 because those people were not interested in development, they played politics," he said.