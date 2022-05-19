J&K to conduct survey of ‘out of school’ children

Srinagar, May 18: The J&K School Education Department (SED) is planning

to start an exhaustive exercise and carry out a survey and collect the

number of Out of School Children (OoSC) in J&K UT.

The directions in this regard have been issued by the Project Director

Samagra Shiksha Deep Raj in a meeting with all the Chief Education Officers

(CEOs) and Principals of District Institute of Education and Training

(DIET) of J&K UT.