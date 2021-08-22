J&K to enhance oxygen capacity to 90,000 LPM

As per the officials, Jammu and Kashmir under PM Cares fund will receive 32 additional pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants.

The capacity of these 32 plants would be 24,850 litres per minute (LPM). Out of these, 13 will be set up in Kashmir and as many in Jammu division with a capacity of 13,550 LPM and 12,350 LPM respectively.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had approached the Union Health Ministry, for providing additional PSA plant to the union territory, considering the demand and need to make the oxygen generation facility available in all district hospitals and some major Community Health Centres (CHCs) for tackling

According to an official statement from the administration, the Health and Medical Education Department has taken an initiative to augment the existing oxygen generation capacity in 37 major hospitals of the union territory by way of installation and commissioning of additional 84 medical oxygen generation plants.

In order to be better prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also directed all the private healthcare institutions having more than 50 bed capacities to establish oxygen generation plants within their facility for better patient care.

During the second Covid wave this year, the government faced a number of problems in ensuring medical oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients as a result of which the number of oxygen generation plants were enhanced.

The LG last week at a meeting stated that 'next 100 days are crucial' and ordered district-level campaigns to fight COVID.

He instructed the health and information departments to team up and start an extensive COVID 19 awareness campaign at the district level. In his routine meeting, the Governor discussed the ongoing situation of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

The officials from the COVID Task Force, the Deputy Commissioner, and SSPs were present at the meeting.