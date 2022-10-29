J&K to get 2.25 lakh new household tap connections, 4 lakh connections to be augmented

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir would get 2.25 lakh new household tap connections while 4 lakh connections would be augmented.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in its fifth APEX committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Secretary MoHUA, Manoj Joshi, approved that under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 about 2.25 lakh new household tap connections would be provided and more than 4 lakh connections augmented.

The meeting also approved that 72,872 sewage connections in three mission cities of Srinagar, Jammu, and Anantnag would be provided and 54 MLD capacities of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be augmented under AMRUT 2.0.