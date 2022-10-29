J&K to get 2.25 lakh new household tap connections, 4 lakh connections to be augmented

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir would get 2.25 lakh new household tap connections while 4 lakh connections would be augmented.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in its fifth APEX committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Secretary MoHUA, Manoj Joshi, approved that under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 about 2.25 lakh new household tap connections would be provided and more than 4 lakh connections augmented.
The meeting also approved that 72,872 sewage connections in three mission cities of Srinagar, Jammu, and Anantnag would be provided and 54 MLD capacities of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be augmented under AMRUT 2.0.
The meeting also approved the Union Territory Water Action Plan (UTWAP) for 153 projects amounting to Rs 1665.10 crore for 78 ULBs of J&K under AMRUT 2.0.
The UTWAP would cover 99 projects under water supply, four under sewerage and seepage management, and 50 water bodies.
The spokesman said that during the meeting it was informed that of the total approved allocation of Rs 1665 crore, an amount of Rs 744.18 had been earmarked under the CAPEX Budget of the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) for providing round-the-clock quality water supply, universal households water tap connections to all the urban areas of J&K, and coverage of households under sewerage and seepage management in three mission cities of AMRUT including Srinagar, Jammu, and Anantnag.
AMRUT 2.0 has been designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns of the country and coverage of sewerage and seepage management in AMRUT cities by 2025-26.
Principal Secretary HUDD Dheeraj Gupta made a presentation on the action plan to the Apex Committee.
The meeting was also attended by the Commissioners of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation and chief engineers.