J&K to have its new state bird soon

But almost two years after its bifurcation, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was yet to zero in on the same.

These symbols play an important role in reflecting the state or UT’s identity and driving conservation efforts for threatened species.

Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K Suresh Kumar Gupta told Greater Kashmir that the department sent some proposals regarding the new state bird to the government and hopefully the final decision would be taken soon.

“We are following it and hopefully next month when the wildlife week is to be observed, J&K will have its new ‘state bird.’ However Kashmir Stag (Hangul) will remain the state animal of Jammu and Kashmir,” he told.

Experts said that every state and UT of India has symbols such as the state bird, animal and flower, which are recognized for their importance in that region. They are chosen from the unique flora and fauna in the state and UT and they represent the culture and the natural wonders of that particular state/UT. These symbols play a vital role in boosting conservation and protection efforts with regard to the species that are integral to a state or UT.