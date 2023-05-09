J&K to participate in 2nd annual Himalayan Bird Count

Srinagar: As part of a global effort, birdwatchers in Himalayan regions of India, Nepal and Bhutan will come together and document birds of the mountain range during the 2nd annual Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) event to be held this weekend.

From the westernmost Ladakh to the easternmost Arunachal Pradesh, the Himalayan Bird Count aims to celebrate the incredible bird diversity and bring attention to the threatened habitats of the Himalaya.

Significantly, Jammu and Kashmir will also participate in the annual Himalayan Bird Count as bird watchers here are geared to take part in the process.

The Himalayan Bird Count is being organised by Bird Count India in association with the Royal Society for Protection of Nature, Bhutan and the Bird Conservation Nepal.

"This is the second year of the Himalayan Bird Count. Last year, this event saw remarkable enthusiasm, with over 400 birdwatchers participating from Nepal, Bhutan, and India, uploading 1,150 bird lists and reporting 626 species" the organisers said.