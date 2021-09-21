J&K to pool 15% MBBS seats in all-India quota

This is for the first time that candidates from other states and UTs will be able to get admission in the earmarked seats in J&K.

As per an order passed by National Medical Committee in 2012, all states and UTs would pool 15 percent of their MBBS seats in the all-India Quota (AIQ), and counselling for these seats would also be done by this central nodal agency.

J&K has been retaining all its seats for local students and opting out of AIQ. Aspirants from J&K seeking admission in AIQ were required to fill an undertaking that they will not stake claim at the reserved seats in J&K.

A senior official in J&K Government said the State, which is now a UT, was exempted from the pooling condition. Union Health Ministry wrote to J&K Government in December 2019 regarding pooling of seats to AIQ but the decision was delayed due to changes in Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPPEE). "Now this year, J&K has decided to open up for students from outside," he said.

Currently, there are nearly 1000 seats in J&K’s government colleges. More seats are expected to be added to the strength through Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

In 2020, J&K opted out of seat sharing for PG Medical courses after NEET. The decision on seat sharing for PG courses is awaited, the official said.