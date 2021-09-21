J&K to pool 15% MBBS seats in all-India quota

Srinagar: This year, J&K will pool 15 percent of its MBBS seats in all-India quota, Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government, Vivek Bhardwaj said.
While speaking to Greater Kashmir, he said that Supreme Court directions will be followed in distribution of seats. "It is going to be a good opportunity for our aspiring candidates to have access to colleges across India and for that we have also opened up to have 15 percent of our seats in the pool," he said.
This is for the first time that candidates from other states and UTs will be able to get admission in the earmarked seats in J&K.
As per an order passed by National Medical Committee in 2012, all states and UTs would pool 15 percent of their MBBS seats in the all-India Quota (AIQ), and counselling for these seats would also be done by this central nodal agency.
J&K has been retaining all its seats for local students and opting out of AIQ. Aspirants from J&K seeking admission in AIQ were required to fill an undertaking that they will not stake claim at the reserved seats in J&K.
A senior official in J&K Government said the State, which is now a UT, was exempted from the pooling condition. Union Health Ministry wrote to J&K Government in December 2019 regarding pooling of seats to AIQ but the decision was delayed due to changes in Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPPEE). "Now this year, J&K has decided to open up for students from outside," he said.
Currently, there are nearly 1000 seats in J&K’s government colleges. More seats are expected to be added to the strength through Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.
In 2020, J&K opted out of seat sharing for PG Medical courses after NEET. The decision on seat sharing for PG courses is awaited, the official said.