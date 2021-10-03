J&K to seek deferment in NEET-AIQ participation

Srinagar: Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that he will request the central government to defer J&K’s participation in the All-India Quota (AIQ) for the current year.

The LG said this to a delegation of NEET Post-Graduate MD/MS aspirants who called on him at Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation led by Dr Junaid Ali apprised the Lt Governor about their issue regarding UT's decision to participate in AIQ in this year’s NEET. The students sought more time for preparation, an official handout said.

The Lt Governor while considering their petition said that he would request the central government to defer it for the current year. However, he added that J&K students will be in “advantageous position” with access to a large number of seats by participating in AIQ.