J&K to seek deferment in NEET-AIQ participation

Srinagar: Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that he will request the central government to defer J&K’s participation in the All-India Quota (AIQ) for the current year.
The LG said this to a delegation of NEET Post-Graduate MD/MS aspirants who called on him at Raj Bhavan today.
The delegation led by Dr Junaid Ali apprised the Lt Governor about their issue regarding UT's decision to participate in AIQ in this year’s NEET. The students sought more time for preparation, an official handout said.
The Lt Governor while considering their petition said that he would request the central government to defer it for the current year. However, he added that J&K students will be in “advantageous position” with access to a large number of seats by participating in AIQ.
“J&K UT has 543 postgraduate seats for MD/MS. While participating in AIQ it shall be contributing 271 seats, whereas the students of J&K shall become eligible for 5000 seats in MD/MS under AIQ. J&K students will be in advantageous position with access to a large number of seats,” the Lt Governor said.
He also said that “UT will contribute 15% to the AIQ for undergraduate seats”.
“Currently we have 1000 seats. By participating in All India Quota, UT will contribute only 150 seats whereas the students of J&K UT shall become eligible for 4568 seats in MBBS under All India Quota. J&K UT students will benefit more by participating in AIQ for NEET undergraduates and postgraduate courses,” the Lt Government added.
The student delegation agreed and requested the Lt Governor that they be allowed at least one year to compete at the national level, the statement said.
The Lt Governor directed that government medical colleges and coaching centres must have modern facilities to train the youngsters.
Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Prof. AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS were also present during the meeting.