J&K to shower tax incentives, subsidies to market UT as cinematic tourism destination

Subsidy rate, for those shooting third film, will get enhanced up to Rs. 1.50 Cr or 25 percent of the total Cost of Production (COP), whichever is lower and up to Rs. 2.00 Cr or 25 percent of the total Cost of Production (COP), whichever is lower, if minimum 50 percent and 75 percent of total shooting days respectively, are shot in the UT.

The Policy states that if J&K is prominently featured in a feature film with more than 75 percent shooting days in the UT, then the tourism sector of the UT gets direct benefit.

“Such a film of each category (first, second, third and subsequent film) shall be given an additional subsidy of Rs. 50.00 lakh which shall be decided by the JKFDC, on a case to case basis. On producing film on the story or script based on the UT of J&K, with a view of Special Branding (J&K Specific Film), a special grant of 50 percent of the Cost of Production of film or Rs. 5.00 Cr, whichever is less, shall be provided. The JKFDC shall decide on such subsidies, on a case to case basis,” it spells out.

The percentage of film shooting in the UT would be calculated in proportion to the number of days shot in J&K out of the total shooting days of the entire film. The information on the number of shooting days in the UT would be verified by the Film Promotion and Facilitation Committee of the concerned district.

PROMOTING LOCAL TALENT

The Policy states that if the filmmaker is giving work opportunities to the local artists of J&K, then an additional subsidy will be provided. “This additional subsidy shall be a maximum of Rs. 50 lakh for a film with a cast of minimum 5 Primary local artists of J&K (who are featuring as prominent character as per the story) or 50 percent of the actual payment of artists, whichever is less. For a film with cast of a minimum of 5 secondary artists of J&K (other than the main character being shown prominently as per the story), a minimum additional subsidy of Rs. 10 lakhs or 50 percent of the actual payment of artists, whichever is less shall be provided,” it explains.