J&K tops country’s citizen-centric online services: LG

Srinagar/Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir was at the top spot in the country's citizen-centric online services.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG formally announced the landmark achievement of reaching 1016 citizen centric services being provided in online mode making J&K first amongst all states and union territories in the number of e-services being provided to the citizens.

He said that it was a milestone achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience, and accessibility of services to the common man, ushering in a new era of digital governance.

“J&K creates a new benchmark in e-Governance Service Delivery with 1016 services now made available online. Digital transformation of J&K is guided by the principle of people-first and our aim to empower the common man. This historic achievement is testimony to our commitment to transform the social landscape and enhance citizen's satisfaction, ensure transparency and accountability in the system and empower the aspirational and talented youth and women,” the LG said.