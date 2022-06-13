J&K tops in e-Governance, saves Rs 200 cr from Darbar move: Dr Jitendra

“The limited file movement with 4 levels of submission and adoption of the desk officer system has ensured that non-performing officials can no longer hide files,” the Minister added.

Referring to some of the success stories, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the uninterrupted functioning of the Central Secretariat in the pandemic and lockdown was possible because of e-Office. Deputy Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Secretaries had access to Virtual Private Network and could take policy decisions on e-files during this period.

Dr Jitendra said that the adoption of e-Office in DRDO, represented a milestone as it demonstrated that departments with multiple field offices could use e-Office for real time transfer of files. He informed that in 2022, DRDO collaborated with DARPG in propagation of the use of e-Office in DRDO and all field offices of DRDO and the Headquarters. Similarly, e-Office enabled the seamless movement of files to IFD and Department of Expenditure. E-Office version 7.0 is a significant advancement on e-Office over 6.0 with a number of new features, enabling references to external offices. This enabled seamless movement of files to IFD and Dept of Expenditure.