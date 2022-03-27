J&K transporters to observe 1-day token strike on Wednesday

Jammu: All J&K Transport Welfare Association on Sunday said it will observe a “Chakka Jam” on March 30 in support of their demands which were still pending to be accepted.

Addressing a press conference, president of the Association, Vijay Singh Chib said “we were expecting support from the government following the COVID19 spread with regard to our demand for a financial package.”

He said that the passenger/commercial transporters are being compelled to install GPS systems in their vehicles which was an “unjustified direction of the authorities especially due to the poor working condition of the transporters following the COVID19.”