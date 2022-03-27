J&K transporters to observe 1-day token strike on Wednesday

Jammu: All J&K Transport Welfare Association on Sunday said it will observe a “Chakka Jam” on March 30 in support of their demands which were still pending to be accepted.
Addressing a press conference, president of the Association, Vijay Singh Chib said “we were expecting support from the government following the COVID19 spread with regard to our demand for a financial package.”
He said that the passenger/commercial transporters are being compelled to install GPS systems in their vehicles which was an “unjustified direction of the authorities especially due to the poor working condition of the transporters following the COVID19.”
“We are opposing the price of GPS which is being recommended by the defined companies which are selling at much higher rates. These GPS are available at a low price in the open market. We are against the recommendation of the companies,” another association member said.
They further said that the “Road Transport Corporation bus routes should be defined and similarly the licence for the auto-drivers be issued.”
He said that they will further extend the strike in case the government fails to accept their demands. The transporters are also opposing the passenger tax.
“Many passenger/commercial vehicles have remained stranded for long and still several are not on the roads due to the financial losses they have suffered during COVID. Some transporters are unable to bear the financial burden and hence, the government must come out with a financial package,” the transporters said.
They said they were supported by the transporters from Kashmir valley also and the one day chakka jam may be extended and an indefinite strike could be possible if the demands were not accepted.