J&K ULBs | CEO notifies wards to be reserved for women, SCs, STs

Jammu: J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has notified wards to be reserved for women, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the municipal bodies of the Union Territory (UT).

In relation to the notification proposing reservation of wards in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he has also invited objections or suggestions and has given five days for the purpose.

“Any objections or suggestions should reach the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Nirvachan Bhawan Rail Head Complex, Jammu, or Darul Intikhab, M A Road, Srinagar, within 5 days from the issuance of this notice, i.e., September 9, 2023, after which no objections or suggestions shall be entertained,” read the notice by J&K CEO Pandurang K pole, issued on September 4, 2023.

Wards are to be reserved for women, SCs and STs in the municipal bodies of the UT in accordance with Section 10 A of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, and Section 11-A of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.