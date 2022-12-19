J&K unemployment rate has declined: Centre

Jammu: The Centre Monday said that the estimated unemployment rate on usual status in Jammu and Kashmir was 6.7 percent during 2019-20 and 5.9 percent during 2020-21, which showed the declining unemployment rate in the Union Territory.
With particular reference to the unemployed youth in J&K, the government has quoted Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18, to substantiate its claims that the employment generation coupled with improving employability is its priority.
As per official statistics, under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) launched by the government for facilitating self-employment, in J&K, Rs 4209.69 crore was disbursed in 1.89 lakh loan accounts sanctioned during 2022-23 till November 25, 2022.
Similarly, since the inception of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) scheme, benefits of Rs 35.39 crore were provided to 19,340 beneficiaries under the scheme in J&K till November 28, 2022.
Under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, since its inception on June 1, 2020, 17,950 loans were disbursed as on December 2, 2022 in J&K.
Deliberating on employment opportunities to unemployed youth in J&K, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that the data on employment and unemployment was collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18.
“The survey period is from July to June of next year. As per the latest available annual PLFS reports, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status in J&K was 6.7 percent during 2019-20 and 5.9 percent during 2020-21, which shows that the unemployment rate in J&K has declined,” he said.
“Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the Centre has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. The Centre has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to businesses and to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Under this package, the government is providing a fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore. This package comprises various long-term schemes, programmes and policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities,” the minister informed the Lower House.
He said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was launched with effect from October 1, 2020, to incentivise employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during COVID-19 pandemic. The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was March 31, 2022.
“Since inception of the scheme till November 28, 2022, benefits of Rs 7855.07 crore have been provided to 60.13 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme. In J&K, benefits of Rs. 35.39 crore have been provided to 19,340 beneficiaries under the scheme till November 28, 2022,” he said.
With regard to the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, which the government had been implementing since June 1, 2020, to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was stated that as on December 2, 2022, 37.68 lakh loans amounting to Rs 4378 crore were disbursed under the scheme.
“In J&K, 17,950 loans have been disbursed under the scheme as on December 2, 2022,” Teli said.
It was stated that the Centre was encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) for employment generation.
Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by the government for facilitating self-employment. Under the PMMY, collateral free loans up to Rs 10 lakh are extended to micro and small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities.
“Up to November 25, 2022, an amount of Rs 15.56 lakh crore was disbursed in 37.76 crore loan accounts sanctioned under the scheme. In J&K, an amount of Rs 4209.69 crore was disbursed in 1.89 lakh loan accounts sanctioned during 2022-23 till November 25, 2022, under the scheme,” the Lok Sabha was informed.
The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is being implemented by the government with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22, which has the potential of creating 60 lakh new jobs.
“All these initiatives are expected to collectively generate employment in the medium to long term through multiplier-effects,” he said.
“PM Gati Shakti was a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development,” the minister said. “The approach is driven by seven engines – Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. This approach is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all. Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the government like Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India and Housing for All are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities.”