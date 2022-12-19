J&K unemployment rate has declined: Centre

Similarly, since the inception of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) scheme, benefits of Rs 35.39 crore were provided to 19,340 beneficiaries under the scheme in J&K till November 28, 2022.

Under Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, since its inception on June 1, 2020, 17,950 loans were disbursed as on December 2, 2022 in J&K.

Deliberating on employment opportunities to unemployed youth in J&K, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said that the data on employment and unemployment was collected through Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) since 2017-18.

“The survey period is from July to June of next year. As per the latest available annual PLFS reports, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) on usual status in J&K was 6.7 percent during 2019-20 and 5.9 percent during 2020-21, which shows that the unemployment rate in J&K has declined,” he said.

“Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the Centre has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. The Centre has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to businesses and to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Under this package, the government is providing a fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore. This package comprises various long-term schemes, programmes and policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities,” the minister informed the Lower House.