J&K villages witnessing unprecedented growth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the villages in Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing unprecedented growth and urged the officers to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and work to make J&K developed and self-reliant.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a Charkha installation, as a mark of tribute to the Father of the Nation on his Jayanti at the civil secretariat, the LG said, “Today, villages in J&K are witnessing unprecedented growth due to the availability of various sources of income. New entrepreneurs are starting their new innings from villages. In terms of basic facilities, the gaps between the village and the city are disappearing.”

He said that the J&K administration was committed to developing villages as centres of socio-economic growth and transforming the lives of the rural population.