J&K Waqf Board enhances remuneration of Imams, Khateebs, Muazzins by 30%

Srinagar: The J&K Waqf Board Sunday announced a hike of 30 percent to the remuneration of Imams, Khateebs, and Muazzins performing their duties at the shrines and Masjids directly administered by the J&K Waqf Board.

A spokesman of the J&K Waqf Board in a statement issued here said that the decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of Imams and Khateebs that was chaired by J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi here.

Andrabi also announced that J&K Waqf Board would provide adequate accommodation facilities to the Imams and Khateebs who were posted at places far off from their home.

Announcing other initiatives taken in this direction, she said, “Relief assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh would be provided to them in case of natural calamity leading to house damage, disease, or accidents requiring hospitalisation.”