J&K Waqf Board to have all constitutional rights: Sinha

“Nevertheless, I believe that there have been two most important inventions in the history of mankind. In the field of Humanities, it is the “Rule of Law” and in the field of Science also, the same principle holds good,” he said. He also used the occasion to clear the air about two divergent expressions though conveying the same meaning i.e., ‘Waqf’ and ‘Auqaf.’

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stated that being a native of Uttar Pradesh, he was not aware of the difference between the two (words).

“Later, when I spoke to some scholars, they briefed me that during the framing of the Constitution of India, when discussions about the religious rights of different communities were underway in the December 1948 in the Constituent Assembly, some persons used the expression “Auqaf” while others described it as “Waqf”. Nevertheless, there’s no difference between the two expressions. However, I was still not fully satisfied so I read the Central Waqf Act of 1995 and finally I was convinced that it was one and the same thing. Auqaf (or Auqafa at certain places or states in the country) is used in common parlance while Waqf is a kind of ‘elite expression’ generally used in official language,” he said.