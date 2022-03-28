J&K Waqf Board to have all constitutional rights: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday stated that J&K Waqf Board would get all the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and granted to its parallel bodies (Boards) in other states and Union Territories (UTs) of the country.
“J&K Board will get all the rights granted under the legislations framed by the Parliament of India, in toto; nothing less, nothing more. I believe this is the perfect way to run a system (administration) or a country,” he said.
LG Sinha was addressing the gathering after felicitating the newly appointed members of J&K Waqf Board in a function organised by Jammu Civil Society for Art and Literature (JCSAL) in collaboration with (J&K Waqf Board in Samba district.
Former Deputy Chief Ministers Muzaffar Hussain Beig and Kavinder Gupta also shared the dais with the LG Sinha besides chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and other members of the Board.
Obliquely referring to assertions of Beig loaded with political connotation, LG Sinha observed that the former Deputy Chief Minister in an emotional outburst digressed a bit vis-a-vis the topic of the day.
“Nevertheless, I believe that there have been two most important inventions in the history of mankind. In the field of Humanities, it is the “Rule of Law” and in the field of Science also, the same principle holds good,” he said. He also used the occasion to clear the air about two divergent expressions though conveying the same meaning i.e., ‘Waqf’ and ‘Auqaf.’
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stated that being a native of Uttar Pradesh, he was not aware of the difference between the two (words).
“Later, when I spoke to some scholars, they briefed me that during the framing of the Constitution of India, when discussions about the religious rights of different communities were underway in the December 1948 in the Constituent Assembly, some persons used the expression “Auqaf” while others described it as “Waqf”. Nevertheless, there’s no difference between the two expressions. However, I was still not fully satisfied so I read the Central Waqf Act of 1995 and finally I was convinced that it was one and the same thing. Auqaf (or Auqafa at certain places or states in the country) is used in common parlance while Waqf is a kind of ‘elite expression’ generally used in official language,” he said.
“Here I would like to quote the “fourth line” of the Central Waqf Act of 1995 which reads as – ‘It extends to the whole of India, except the state of Jammu and Kashmir.’
But now today when it has become applicable to J&K also, I fully agree with the former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig that it became possible due to the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Many new laws, which were earlier not applicable here earlier, have now been extended to J&K as well. This has triggered a debate also, some lauding the move by describing it as a step in the right direction while others have a different opinion. I don’t want to dabble in this controversy.
But by appointing Darakhshan Andrabi as chairperson and other eminent persons with a distinguished profile in their respective fields as the members, we’ve made an effort to provide an opportunity to serve this beautiful UT through this Board,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He stated that generally a question was asked umpteen times as to what had changed after 2019. “I will say the biggest change is this only as I’ve mentioned earlier (extension of laws aimed at public welfare to J&K). How we can improve the life of an ordinary citizen and make him progress, should be the objective and mission of all of us, I believe,” he said.
He cited some statistics to corroborate his point. “I’m mentioning statistics which are available on the official sites for all to see. In 2018, the total number of projects completed in J&K was 9229.
In 2020-21, J&K administration completed 21943 projects, 10 percent less than was used to complete 9229 projects in 2018. By March 31, 2022, 40873 projects are going to be completed by spending 18-30 percent less.
This can be verified from the official websites as geo-tagging has been made in case of all the projects. If this is not taken as a big achievement; it’s not a mean achievement either,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He stated this was made possible by infusing transparency, making the common citizen as the focal beneficiary of all schemes and development projects rather than the few privileged or those from elite groups closer to corridors of power and also ensuring “Jan-Bhagidhari” i.e., making the people partners in development.
“I appeal to all to analyse this apparent change in the system with honesty, sincerity without any prejudices. Still if anyone comes across with a shortcoming or any lacuna, bring it to my notice. I believe none is perfect. I’ll welcome the suggestion. I’m open to corrections also, wherever it is desired,” he assured.
LG Sinha said that unemployment in J&K had emerged as a hot topic of discussion in the present scenario.
“On this account, I’ve reiterated that J&K fares better than other states or UTs in the country in terms of employment in the government sector. J&K’s population ranges between 1.35 Cr to 1.35 Cr while the number of government employees is more than five lakh. This number does not include daily wagers, whose number varies. (Devender) Rana Sahib says it’s 85,000 while (Ashok) Koul says it’s 1,13,000 and they ask me to regularise them. However, Bihar, which has a population ten times more than J&K, has 4.66 lakh government employees,” he said.
“Having said that, taking into consideration the concerns expressed by public representatives, including those belonging to BJP, we decided to fill up vacant posts following the Prime Minister’s directions. So far 11337 jobs have been given and these included only those recruited through SSRB and not J&K Bank posts. 7988 posts are such wherein the result of 60 percent has been declared and by April, the result of rest of posts will also be declared, the verification process is on. I hope 20,000 people will be given jobs by June,” he said.
At this point of time, he dared one and all to prove if there’s any bungling in the recruitment process. “There is another side to the recruitment process. I dare all to prove if one can find even a single case (of nepotism) where a job has been given in violation of norms or to an undeserving person. You bring even a single case and Manoj Sinha will resign. I’ll go back,” he dared.
On this account, he also mentioned the selection of the daughter of a vegetable vendor. “Now, qualification is the only criterion. A controversy had erupted. After 2019, recruitment rules have been changed. Earlier reservation was not there, now that’s available in J&K. Interview is not required for Class III and IV. Posts, where exams were not conducted, are being re-advertised. Those, who had applied earlier, would be given one-time relaxation. Transparency is the key-word. Exams for 1200 posts of SIs were conducted; CCTVs were used and action would be taken against all those found on the wrong side of the law,” he said.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chairperson J&K Waqf Board in her brief address urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to issue directions for geo-mapping and geo-tagging of Waqf properties spread across J&K on the lines of other states and UTs in pursuance with the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and restore all encroached properties in the Union Territory back to the Board.
“It won’t be apt to say more on this occasion as we’re just going to begin a new inning. We are the soldiers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who believes in action. We’ll follow his foot-steps and will speak less and orient our energies to work in the right direction with all sincerity and realise the purpose of intent for which the Waqf Board has been created. Functioning under the stewardship of the Prime Minister and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, we believe to get back Waqf properties misappropriated for political purposes in the past,” she said.
Earlier, LG Sinha felicitated Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan and members Sohail Qazmi, Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Mohd Hussain and Nawab Din. Among other important dignitaries present on the occasion included senior BJP leaders and ex-MLAs Devender Rana, Ashok Khajuria, J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul.