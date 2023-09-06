J&K Waqf Board unveils its logo

Srinagar: The J&K Waqf Board on Wednesday unveiled its official logo in Srinagar. The event was organised at Waqf's Srinagar office, where various Ulema and officials were present.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi said that it would be the first time that Waqf would have its logo, which would be the identification of the board.

"It is an immensely delightful moment that today we are officially unveiling the logo of the Waqf Board. I congratulate all the Ulemas present here at this important event. Despite Waqf being one of the oldest organisations, we had no logo. It will be for the first time that Waqf will be represented by a logo, and this will become its identity," she said.

Andrabi said that before finalising the logo, all the aspects of Islam were considered so that the best logo would be finalised, aligning with the Islamic teachings.

"The logo was finalised after proper consultation with the Ulemas and board members. We finalised the logo in the board meeting, and the board passed the logo before it was officially unveiled. The logo has an Islamic touch, and now, for the first time, J&K Waqf Board will have a logo like every other organisation and department here," she said.

Making the video presentation about the logo, the officials explained the meaning of the logo and what each part of it represents.