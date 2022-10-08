J&K wetlands shrunk by 2372 kanal in 10 years: GoI report

Srinagar: In the last 10 years, J&K lost 2372 kanal of wetlands, according to the most recent Government of India (GoI) report. The report paints a bleak picture of J&K wetlands.

Environmental activists and admirers of nature are concerned about the declining trend as J&K is losing its “green gold” at an alarming rate.

Over 120 hectares (2373 kanal) of wetland were lost in J&K between 2006-07 and 2017-18, according to a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), a department of the GoI concerned with the coverage and quality of statistics.

As a result, the total number of wetlands decreased from 404 in 2006-07 to 403 in 2017-18, a decrease of one wetland.