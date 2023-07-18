J&K will become an IT hub: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir would become an IT hub and the new IT towers would fuel tech growth in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review-cum-consultation meeting on cyber security, capacity building of knowledge based industries, and reforms in school education sector, at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “New IT towers meticulously designed for growth of the Information Technology industry will soon come up in J&K and it will create more jobs and fuel tech growth. Content creation and sharing with students on latest skills, awareness on IT jobs and opportunities for startups will propel the IT industry and make J&K the hub of Information and Communication Technology.”

The deliberation with officers of Industries and Commerce, Department of Information Technology, and domain experts focused on latest technological advancements, establishment of a centre of excellence for cyber security and introducing academic courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and big data.

Discussing the reforms in school education, the LG said that there was a need to systematically identify and to bridge the gaps in School Education sector in terms of infrastructure and skill development at par with global standards.

He also emphasised on improving the learning outcome, use of technology, and focus on Emotional Quotient (EQ) and Intelligence Quotient (IQ) to make learning a joyful activity.

“The School Education Department, school management, education planners, and domain experts should work together for quality education. Our prime objective is to be at par with the best schools in the country in terms of well-equipped laboratories and faculties,” Sinha said.

He directed the School Education Department to introduce reforms in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions on a pilot basis in selected schools.

The LG also suggested creation of a database of alumni from IIT and IIM, who would subsequently adopt students from different schools for handholding and guidance.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar; Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University, Pankaj Chandra; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh; Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, Prerna Puri; J&K IT Consultant, Sanjay Gaden; and IIT BHU Alumni and Startup Investor, Vish Narayanan attended the meeting and shared their inputs for the formulation of strategies in their respective sectors.