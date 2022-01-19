J&K witnessed 22 Western Disturbances this winter so far

Jammu and Kashmir, which received a good amount of rain and snow in the first week of January, received five Western Disturbances till January 15, while at least 3 more WDs are likely till the end of the fourth week of this month.

Among all Western Disturbances, the strongest ones were witnessed on October 22-23, 2021, with its main activity over the Kashmir region, and January 3-5, 2022, with its main activity over the Jammu region.

The Western Disturbance in October was quite impactful that it brought unseasonal snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, especially south Kashmir which led to economic losses particularly to horticulture and agriculture sectors.