J&K witnesses uptick in fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has for the past few days been witnessing an uptick in fresh COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, J&K reported 97 fresh cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 471. As per the officials, of the 97 new cases, 48 were from Kashmir division and 49 from Jammu division.

The total number of active cases in J&K are 471 including 271 from Kashmir division and 200 from Jammu division.

Of the new 97 cases, 28 cases were reported from Jammu, 14 from Srinagar, 10 from Budgam, seven from Kulgam, six Samba, four each from Udhampur and Kishtwar, three each from Rajouri, Baramulla, and Ganderbal, two each from Reasi and Pulwama, and one each from Kathua, Poonch, and Bandipora.