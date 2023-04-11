J&K witnesses uptick in fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has for the past few days been witnessing an uptick in fresh COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, J&K reported 97 fresh cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 471. As per the officials, of the 97 new cases, 48 were from Kashmir division and 49 from Jammu division.
The total number of active cases in J&K are 471 including 271 from Kashmir division and 200 from Jammu division.
Of the new 97 cases, 28 cases were reported from Jammu, 14 from Srinagar, 10 from Budgam, seven from Kulgam, six Samba, four each from Udhampur and Kishtwar, three each from Rajouri, Baramulla, and Ganderbal, two each from Reasi and Pulwama, and one each from Kathua, Poonch, and Bandipora.
Also, the total number of deaths reported in J&K are 4788 including 2355 from Jammu division and 2433 from Kashmir division.
In addition, 52 COVID-19 infected persons recovered during the last 24 hours, seven from Jammu division and 45 from Kashmir.
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals across J&K conducted mock drills to assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities.
Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had directed all the states and union territories to conduct mock drills on April 10 and 11.
The main aim of the mock drill was to assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities, test the equipment, oxygen concentrators, and check bed capacity, manpower, and other facilities to handle a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.