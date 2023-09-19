J&K witnessing infrastructure revolution: LG Sinha

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that J&K was witnessing a new revolution in infrastructure development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development projects in Ganderbal district, the LG said that several projects, pending for more than a decade, had been completed and dedicated to the people today.

“Fast-paced development in the last four years and unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure is shaping the economic growth trajectory of J&K and fueling aspiration of the people,” he said addressing a gathering at Qamaria Stadium and he congratulated the district administration, public representatives, and the people of Ganderbal.

“Prior to 2019, delay was a norm. Now, speedy completion of projects is the topmost priority of the administration. We have completed 1500 such projects across J&K which were pending for 5 to 20 years,” Sinha said.

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to remove developmental gaps of several decades to ensure ease of living for citizens. “Ganderbal was neglected for too long after it became a separate district. When the country was moving forward towards progress, the people here were deprived of basic facilities. The projects like the Bus Terminal Complex at Beehama inaugurated today should have been completed a decade ago,” the LG said.

He said that the J&K administration had taken several proactive measures to focus on developmental issues and give a special push through a large spectrum of economic activity and issues related to diverse areas are being addressed on priority.

“We are also making dedicated efforts to tap the growth potential of Ganderbal in the tourism sector. Sonmarg is now on the global tourism map and the increased tourist influx has given a boost to the local economy,” Sinha said.

He congratulated the Ganderbal district administration and the public representatives for making remarkable progress in the diverse fields.