J&K witnessing infrastructure revolution: LG Sinha

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that J&K was witnessing a new revolution in infrastructure development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various development projects in Ganderbal district, the LG said that several projects, pending for more than a decade, had been completed and dedicated to the people today.
“Fast-paced development in the last four years and unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure is shaping the economic growth trajectory of J&K and fueling aspiration of the people,” he said addressing a gathering at Qamaria Stadium and he congratulated the district administration, public representatives, and the people of Ganderbal.
“Prior to 2019, delay was a norm. Now, speedy completion of projects is the topmost priority of the administration. We have completed 1500 such projects across J&K which were pending for 5 to 20 years,” Sinha said.
He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to remove developmental gaps of several decades to ensure ease of living for citizens. “Ganderbal was neglected for too long after it became a separate district. When the country was moving forward towards progress, the people here were deprived of basic facilities. The projects like the Bus Terminal Complex at Beehama inaugurated today should have been completed a decade ago,” the LG said.
He said that the J&K administration had taken several proactive measures to focus on developmental issues and give a special push through a large spectrum of economic activity and issues related to diverse areas are being addressed on priority.
“We are also making dedicated efforts to tap the growth potential of Ganderbal in the tourism sector. Sonmarg is now on the global tourism map and the increased tourist influx has given a boost to the local economy,” Sinha said.
He congratulated the Ganderbal district administration and the public representatives for making remarkable progress in the diverse fields.
The LG also commended the local administration for its efforts in the employment sector and for reducing the male-female literacy gap.
“Increased female literacy will be a force multiplier in pushing forward the socio-economic development of J&K. It is heartening to see progress in youth entrepreneurship and Self Help Groups,” he said.
Dedicating the Venture Incubation and Knowledge Application Launchpad (VIKALP) centre at Government Degree College to the aspiring youth of the district, Sinha said that the centre would provide potential entrepreneurs with a conducive environment for idea incubation, business development, and innovation.
“I am also confident the beneficial impact of entrepreneurial activities on society will be manifold,” he said.
The LG called upon the people of Ganderbal to not get misled by those elements who were trying to create disruption in the peace and development process.
“Today the development is not confined to a select few. Recruitments are being made only on merit and in a transparent manner. We are initiating the process of recruitment soon and the vacant posts will be filled in the coming six months,” he said.
Sinha impressed the district officials and public representatives to ensure the effective implementation of schemes like PM Vishwakarma and Ayushman Bhav.
He also called upon every section of society, especially the youth to actively participate in Gandhi Jayanti celebration events.
The LG felicitated the outstanding students and the citizens for their exemplary contributions in their respective fields.
He also interacted with the locals present there and listened to their demands and issues.
Coffee table books on Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023 and Mashal-e-Gash were also released.
Earlier, Sinha inaugurated various projects at Government Degree College Ganderbal including 12 classrooms, additional accommodation, a multipurpose hall, a gym cum health centre, and VIKALP.
He laid the foundation stone for a 50-bedded hostel for girls at GDC Ganderbal and released a booklet on the VIKALP Incubation Policy.
The various projects inaugurated by the LG today include the Bus Terminal Complex at Beehama, Ganderbal; Cafeteria MC Ganderbal; Sind Viewpoint and Amrit Sarovar Beautification at Beehama.
He also laid the beautification of the area around Clock Tower Ganderbal.
The projects of Jal Shakti Department worth Rs 13.50 crore inaugurated by the LG were MGD WTP Ganderbal town; Water Supply Schemes for Ganderbal town (Phase II), Kurag Daragpora, Gogjigund Malikpora, and Aug Mammer.
District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir; DIG Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Srinagar, Sujit Kumar; and President Municipal Council Ganderbal Altaf were present on the occasion.
IRFAN RAINA reports from Ganderbal
LG Sinha said that peace was imperative for development and progress and sought the active participation of the people in maintaining peace and stability in J&K.
He said that various efforts were being made to meet the developmental aspirations of the locals.
"Peace is imperative for development and progress. Without peace there won't be any progress and prosperity,” he said. “Ganderbal district has always remained peaceful.”
Seeking the support of the people for cementing peace in J&K, the LG said that security forces and Police were doing a great job but it was the collective responsibility of every single citizen to contribute towards peace building in J&K.
He said that all the vacant posts in various government departments would be filled in the next six months through a major recruitment drive.
“Let me announce here that all the vacant posts in various government departments will be filled within the next six months through a proper recruitment drive,” Sinha said. “Only those with merit and ability will get jobs.”
He said that some people cannot digest peace and continue to hatch conspiracies to provoke and misguide people on one or the other pretext.
The LG said that in the Ganderbal district, 2800 persons benefitted from the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana Scheme, and not a single person among them was a non-J&K resident.
“However, some people can’t digest seeing poor men building their homes and hatch conspiracies to oppose the move,” he said.