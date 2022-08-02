J&K witnessing new era of development since August 5, 2019: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday stated that a new era of development began in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“Its journey in the last two to three years is a testimony to the fact that J&K, forgetting its history, is on its way forward to be part of the national mainstream and aspires to script a new revolutionary growth story. The youth of J&K are looking up to start-ups and not AK-47s. J&K is emerging as a performer in various sectors, including the start-ups,” he said.

Sinha stated this in an interview with a private news channel News 18 India, while responding to a pointed query as to how far he could deliver to J&K and meet expectations of bringing a revolutionary turnaround there following the developments of August 5, 2019, using his acumen and experience as a sagacious and mature politician.