J&K witnessing new era of peace, development: LG Sinha

Kishtwar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing a new era of peace and development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating Digital Movie Theatre at Kishtwar, the LG said, “J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development in Amrit Kaal and the launch of a movie theatre after almost three decades in picturesque Kishtwar is a symbol of aspirational society.”

He congratulated the people of Kishtwar, district administration, and all stakeholders on the return of the movie culture to the district.

“Art and creativity transcend all boundaries and bring people closer. Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but it is also an integral part of the culture, society and a reflection of change happening around us,” Sinha said.

He said Kishtwar had immense potential for film tourism.