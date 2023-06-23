J&K witnessing new era of peace, development: LG Sinha

Kishtwar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing a new era of peace and development.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating Digital Movie Theatre at Kishtwar, the LG said, “J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development in Amrit Kaal and the launch of a movie theatre after almost three decades in picturesque Kishtwar is a symbol of aspirational society.”
He congratulated the people of Kishtwar, district administration, and all stakeholders on the return of the movie culture to the district.
“Art and creativity transcend all boundaries and bring people closer. Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but it is also an integral part of the culture, society and a reflection of change happening around us,” Sinha said.
He said Kishtwar had immense potential for film tourism.
“This movie-theater and infotainment center for children will be an important step to harness the potential of local talent,” the LG said.
He shared the efforts to revive J&K’s bond with the film industry.
“Significant steps like film policy and opening of cinema halls in the districts have created a vibrant film ecosystem in J&K. Today, J&K has become the most preferred destination for the filmmakers and more than 300 movies and web series were filmed last year. This is also providing huge opportunities to the local youth,” the LG said.
He said that in July three more cinema halls would be opened.
“These cinema halls will also become the center of information and exchange of ideas for the youth,” Sinha said. “The aspiration of youth is our biggest strength in developing progressive and inclusive J&K. We are fully committed to provide all the resources for their holistic growth and development.”
He urged the people of J&K to actively contribute to the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra, starting from July 1 and make it as successful as the G20 summit.
“The innovative edu-infotainment digital movie theatre at TRC Kishtwar is the collaborative effort of the district administration Kishtwar, Kishtwar Development Authority and Picture Time to address the public demand and provide facilities of recreation to the people,” the LG said.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav attended the inaugural ceremony in person and through virtual mode.