J&K witnessing new era of peace, progress after Art 370 repeal, terror incidents down by 34% in 3 years: Amit Shah

Surajkund: Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah Thursday said that there had been a 34 percent decline in terrorist incidents and a 54 percent reduction in deaths of security forces in the past three years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the first day of a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (contemplation camp) at Surajkund in Haryana in which chief ministers and home ministers of states, and Lieutenant Governors and administrators of union territories are participating, Shah said, “Compared to 37 months before August 5, 2019, there had been a 34 percent reduction in terrorist incidents and 54 percent reduction in deaths amongst security forces in the 37 months after August 5, 2019.”

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, there was a new beginning of peace and progress.

Shah said that the areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), J&K, and the North East, which were once hot spots of violence and unrest, were now becoming hot spots of development.