J&K women break the glass ceiling

Srinagar: Women in Jammu and Kashmir are not far behind their male counterparts in terms of employment opportunities, according to the most recent study of the Government of India that revealed an increase in female labour force participation in J&K.

According to the report, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) for women in J&K increased across all age groups from 26.5 percent in 2018-19 to 32.8 percent in 2021.

It significantly outperforms the national LFPR of 25.1 percent of females across all age categories.