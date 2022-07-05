J&K Wood-based Industries Rules 2022 notified

Jammu: No wood-based industry can be installed or operated within eight kilometres (aerial distance) from the boundary of nearby reserved forests, unless located within the boundaries of “Municipal area” or “Industrial Estate” notified by the government.

However, existing saw mills installed and operated by the Forest department or by Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation Limited (JKFDCL) will continue to be exceptions.

Similarly, no furniture unit can be installed or operated within 3 kilometres (aerial distance) from the boundary of nearby reserved forests, unless located within the boundaries of “Municipal area” or “Industrial Estate.”

These rules and provisos form part of “Jammu and Kashmir Wood-based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2022” notified on Tuesday by Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Sanjeev Verma.