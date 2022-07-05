J&K Wood-based Industries Rules 2022 notified

Jammu: No wood-based industry can be installed or operated within eight kilometres (aerial distance) from the boundary of nearby reserved forests, unless located within the boundaries of “Municipal area” or “Industrial Estate” notified by the government.
However, existing saw mills installed and operated by the Forest department or by Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation Limited (JKFDCL) will continue to be exceptions.
Similarly, no furniture unit can be installed or operated within 3 kilometres (aerial distance) from the boundary of nearby reserved forests, unless located within the boundaries of “Municipal area” or “Industrial Estate.”
These rules and provisos form part of “Jammu and Kashmir Wood-based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2022” notified on Tuesday by Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Environment and Ecology Department Sanjeev Verma.
Specifying restrictions on establishment of wood-based industry and furniture unit, the rules mention that no person or authority will establish, expand installed capacity, or operate any wood-based industry including the existing units without a licence, or furniture units including the existing units without a registration.
Rules provide that no wood-based industry will be “installed or operated within 8 kilometres (aerial distance) from the boundary of nearby reserved forests, unless located within the boundaries of “Municipal area” and/or “Industrial Estate” notified by the government irrespective of distance from the nearby reserved forests.” However this proviso will not apply to the “existing saw mills installed and operated by Forest Department or by Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation Limited as may be specified by the government.”
As per rules, no new wood-based industry can be installed or operated without consent to establish or operate from Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee or Board.
“Wood-based Industry”, within the ambit of rules, means “any industry which processes wood as its raw material and includes sawmill, veneer, plywood, particle board, fibreboard mill, units manufacturing katha or kutch, wood oil, etc. but will not include furniture unit and wooden handicrafts unit.”
Rules also specify that no furniture unit can be installed or operated within 3 kilometres (aerial distance) from the boundary of nearby reserved forests, unless located within the boundaries of “Municipal Area” and/or “Industrial Estate” notified by the government irrespective of distance from the nearby reserved forests.
However, the government may, on the recommendations of a broad-based committee constituted for the purpose, restrict the maximum number of wood-based industries that may be installed in any given locality.
Rules have been made by J&K government in exercise of powers conferred by clause (d) of section 76, and section 76-A of the Indian Forest Act 1927 (Act 16 of 1927) in conformity with the Wood Based Industries (Establishment and Regulation) Guidelines, 2016 issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The Union Ministry had issued these guidelines in compliance of directions contained in the order dated October 5, 2015 of the Supreme Court of India in writ petition (civil) No 202 of 1995 in the matter of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad versus Union of India and others.
The rules will come into force from the date of publication in the Official Gazette. Rules provide that no licence or registration will be required for wooden handicrafts units. The licence or certificate of registration issued under these rules will be non-transferable, except by inheritance.
A licence granted under these rules to a wood-based industry will remain valid for five years from the date of such issuance or renewal of licence.
The licenses issued under the Saw Mills (Registration and Control) Rules, 1968 will be deemed to be invalid. However, licenses issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Wood-based (Saw Mills, Veneer and Plywood) Industries (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2012 will continue to remain valid till they are due for renewal.
In case the owner fails to apply for renewal of license before expiry of the period for which licence was granted to him, the license will be deemed to have been suspended after expiry of the said period. “Provided that after 90 days of expiry of the period for which licence was granted, the licensing authority may cancel the license under rule 11,” rules specify.
The licencing authority, where it has reasons to believe that the owner is operating the wood-based industry or furniture unit in contravention of the provisions of these rules or conditions of the licence or registration, or the owner is indulging in activities prejudicial to the interest of forest conservancy or is involved in any forest offence, or is found in possession of illicit timber or any other forest produce, or has committed any offence under law may, after giving the owner reasonable opportunity of being heard, cancel the licence or registration granted under these Rules.
As per rules any person who contravenes any of the provisions of these rules, is liable to be punished by the "competent Magistrate with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years but shall not be less than three months, or with fine which may extend to twenty five thousand rupees but shall not be less than five thousand rupees, or both."