J&K youth inherently capable, talented: LG

Srinagar: In the 4th episode of “Awaam ki Awaaz” radio programme, aired today on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) stations in the UT, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while observing the upcoming Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid rich tributes to the soldiers and martyrs of the security forces.

“I bow to all the heroes, their valour and supreme sacrifice in the defence of the motherland and also salute the undaunted courage of their families. Today, the tricolour is waving with pride and J&K is entering a new era of progress all due to the gallantry of our soldiers”, he observed.

In today’s episode of Awaam ki Awaaz, the main focus was the enterprising youth of J&K and the overall developmental agenda of the government, revolving around creating a host of opportunities for them, devising policies, and undertaking reforms that facilitate the fulfilment of their dreams and aspirations.

Noting that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is inherently capable and talented, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration is committed to providing them the right platforms and have taken many historic decisions in this regard, including the establishment of Youth Clubs in all the Panchayats across the UT, in the coming weeks, an official handout said.