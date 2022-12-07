JKB stock hits record 52-week high of Rs 57.55

Interest income grew 15.5 per cent to Rs 2,298.85 Cr during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were reduced to 7.67 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2022, from 8.95 per cent by the end of September 2021.

Net NPAs were also brought down to 2.10 per cent from 3.02 per cent.

In value terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 6,064.68 Cr in the quarter as against Rs 6,524.87 Cr. Net NPAs were Rs 1,566.77 Cr, down from Rs 2,063.65 Cr in the period, a year-ago.

The fall in the bad loans ratio helped cut the provisions towards NPAs and contingencies for Q2FY23 substantially to Rs 76.90 Cr from Rs 175.62 Cr a year ago.

These financials have been rebuilding the investors’ confidence and they are showing appetite in the bank’s stock. Remarkably, amid this continuing boom of the bank’s share, a section of market experts are pegging the share to cross Rs.70 in the long term.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash called it a big moment for the Bank and thanked all the stakeholders especially the governments of twin UTs (J&K and Ladakh) for their continued support, the Bank's Board of Directors for their valued guidance and above all Bank valuable customers and clients for their unflinching trust and loyalty.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, he said, “Riding on the back of healthier financial numbers, planned organisational transformation and improving work culture; our market perception is on a rising curve with the value proposition being acknowledged by the market players. We must ensure that the scrip maintains the upward trend by delivering improved results on a sustained basis. And I assure all the stakeholders that we won’t allow anything to impede our journey towards growth and glory.”