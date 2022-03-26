JKBOSE declares Class 11 result; 80% students pass exam

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Saturday declared the result of class 11th annual regular (2021) examination with a pass percentage of 80 percent.
As per the JK BOSE figures around 80801 students appeared in the exams out of which 64915 students have been declared qualified.
“The pass percentage of Boys is 78 percent while the pass percentage of girls is 83 percent,” Joint Secretary Secrecy JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Hakak told Greater Kashmir.
The pass percentage of Boys in Arts stream has been recorded as 70 percent, Commerce 84 percent and Science 92 percent while in case of the girls the pass percentage in Arts stream was recorded as 92 per cent, Commerce 88 per cent and Science 93 per cent.
As per the official figures around 31817 students have qualified the class 11th examination with distinction while 23837 students have been awarded first division and 8861 students have passed the exam in second division.
Also, 398 students have qualified the exam with 3rd division while 14887 students have been shown reappear in some subjects and 999 students have failed to qualify the exam in any of the five subjects.
The JK Board has marked 151 students absent in the exams while two students have been shown dispute eligibility in their result and examination of two students has been cancelled as well.
In the school wise pass percentage of the class 11th results, the JK Board figures reveal that 19 Government Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) have produced below 50 percent result while 14 Government HSS have recorded 100 percent result of the students.
Last year, the class 11th annual regular (2021) examination was held in the respective schools of the students, after the culmination of class 10th and 12th examination. The decision was taken in order to maintain physical distance in the examination halls in view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases across J&K.
The JK Board had issued a notice for the students wherein it was decided that both theory and practical— in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu will be conducted at their respective schools without creation of separate examination centres.
The supervisory staff for the conduct of exams was appointed by the concerned schools themselves and the action taken in appointing them was confirmed by the JKBOSE later.
Also, the confidential material, answer books and other stationary items required for the conduct of the exam was provided by the JKBOSE as per past practice. The process for setting of question papers and evaluation of answer scripts was done by the JK Board.