JKBOSE declares Class 11 result; 80% students pass exam

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Saturday declared the result of class 11th annual regular (2021) examination with a pass percentage of 80 percent.

As per the JK BOSE figures around 80801 students appeared in the exams out of which 64915 students have been declared qualified.

“The pass percentage of Boys is 78 percent while the pass percentage of girls is 83 percent,” Joint Secretary Secrecy JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Hakak told Greater Kashmir.