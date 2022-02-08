JKBOSE declares class 12 results with 75% pass percentage

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the result of class 12th examination with 74.9 per cent pass percentage of students.
The pass percentage of boys has been recorded as 72.31per cent while the overall pass percentage of girl students is 77.71 per cent.
As per the BOSE figures, around 72180 students- boys 37301 and girls 34879 from Arts, Science and Commerce streams had appeared in exams out of which 54075 students- boys 26971 and girls 27104 have been declared as qualified in the exams.
The examination of class 12 students was held in mid November last year and culminated in December.
As per the JKBOSE figures, 23573 students have qualified the exam with distinction while 20716 students have been awarded first division marks and 9277 students have qualified the examination with second division.
Also, 509 students have qualified the exams in third division and 17384 students have to reappear in the examination of various subjects and 721 have failed to qualify any of the subjects in their stream.
JKBOSE has shown dispute eligibility against the results of 11 students while 47 students have been marked as absent. Around nine students have been disqualified from appearing in exams and the exam of 26 students has been cancelled as well.
As per the JKBOSE figures, the girls have bagged the top positions in all the streams while as government school students figure in the merit list of the position holders.
As many as 248 students have shared first 10 positions in Science Stream, 33 students in Commerce Stream and 61 students have shared first 10 positions in Arts stream. Also, 12 students have shared the first 10 positions in the Home Science stream.
The overall pass percentage of boys in Science stream is 84.05 per cent as 11657 students out of 13869 students who appeared in exams have qualified it. The girls have qualified the exams with an overall pass percentage of 87.31 percent. Out of 12390 students who appeared in the exams, 10818 have qualified it.
In Arts stream, the overall pass percentage of girls has been recorded as 71.78 per cent while the pass percentage of boys has been recorded as 63.52 per cent. Around 20594 boys appeared in the exams out of which 13082 have qualified it. Out of 21702 girls who appeared in exams, 15578 have been declared as qualified.
The pass percentage of boys in Commerce stream has been recorded as 78.65 per cent as out of 2838 boys who appeared in the exams, 2232 have qualified it. Out of 787 girls, 708 have been declared as qualified by JKBOSE with an overall pass percentage of 89.96 per cent.
As per the BOSE figures, the students from government schools have performed well in the class 12 examination as the pass percentage of almost all the schools ranges from 50 to 90 percent. Some of the government schools have even produced around 100 per cent results.
However, the pass percentage of less few government schools has remained below 50 percent as well.
FIRST THREE POSITIONS HOLDERS:
SCIENCE STREAM: As many as seven students including six girls have shared the first three positions in Science stream. Arusa Parvaiz of Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Naseem Bagh secured first positions by scoring 499 marks out of 500.
Second position has been secured by Simrah Hafeez of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (HSS) Soura by scoring 498 marks.
The third position has been shared by five students- Faiza Zahoor Tantray of Government Girls HSS Raj Bagh, Hadiya Rashid from Government Girls HSS Kothibagh, Sakib Bashir Lone from St. Joseph's HSS Baramulla, Shah Ribka from New Dream Land Higher Secondary Institute Ganderbal and Zainab Muneer of Islamia HSS Rajouri Kadal Srinagar by scoring 497 marks out of 500.
COMMERCE STREAM: Seven students including five girls have shared the first three positions in the stream. Tabinda Jan from Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Naseem Bagh secured first position by scoring 497 marks out of 500.
Rutba Bashir and Saliq Ashraf Pushoo from Government Girls HSS Amira Kadal and Government Boys HSS Anantnag have shared the second position by scoring 495 marks out of 500.
Third position has been shared by four students- Bareen Altaf from Government Girls HSS Nawa Kadal Srinagar, Haliya Anees from GGHSS Budgam, Iqra Bashir Shah from Green Valley HSS Ellahi Bagh Srinagar and Numan Javaid from Government MPML HSS Baghi Delawar Khan Srinagar who scored 494 marks out of 500.
ARTS STREAM: Around nine students including eight girls have shared the first three positions in Arts stream. The first position has been shared by Adeebah Muzamil from Government GHSS Kothibagh, Hafsa Yousuf from GGHSS Verinag and Suhail Ahmad Dar from Government Boys HSS Pulwama by scoring 496 marks out of 500.
Second position has been shared by Afeefah Bashir Wani from Government GHSS Kothibagh and Sheema Yousuf of Government GHSS Kadipora Anantnag who scored 495 marks out of 500.
Third position has been shared by Bazlah Firdous from Green Valley HSS Ellahi Bagh Srinagar, Ridda Qadri from Government GHSS Soura and Saddaf Farooq from Al Banat Educational Institute Baba Oarya- ud-Din Ganderbal and Sadiqa Rehman of Green Valley HSS Ellahi Bagh Srinagar who scored 494 marks out of 500.