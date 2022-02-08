JKBOSE declares class 12 results with 75% pass percentage

JKBOSE has shown dispute eligibility against the results of 11 students while 47 students have been marked as absent. Around nine students have been disqualified from appearing in exams and the exam of 26 students has been cancelled as well.

As per the JKBOSE figures, the girls have bagged the top positions in all the streams while as government school students figure in the merit list of the position holders.

As many as 248 students have shared first 10 positions in Science Stream, 33 students in Commerce Stream and 61 students have shared first 10 positions in Arts stream. Also, 12 students have shared the first 10 positions in the Home Science stream.

The overall pass percentage of boys in Science stream is 84.05 per cent as 11657 students out of 13869 students who appeared in exams have qualified it. The girls have qualified the exams with an overall pass percentage of 87.31 percent. Out of 12390 students who appeared in the exams, 10818 have qualified it.