JKBOSE suspends facilities of 7 private schools over non-compliance to fee orders

Srinagar, July 3: The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has suspended its all facilities for seven private schools over non-compliance to the government orders for collection of fees from students during COVID-19 lockdown period.
The order in this regard was issued by joint secretary BOSE on Friday. The move comes days after the school education department asked the JKBOSE to suspend its facilities for these schools till they produce their NOC obtained from the department.
As already reported by this newspaper, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in a circular had warned the private schools of strict action including their de-recognition for their non-compliance to the government order issued for collection of fees from the parents during the closure period.
Also, a letter was issued to the JKBOSE where it was stated that all the Board facilities should be suspended for these schools for fleecing and harassing parents. “All the Board related facilities for academic session 2020-2021 including entertainment of Registration Returns (RR), Permission-cum-Admission (PCA) forms of Class 10th, Class 11th and Class 12th in respect of the enlisted schools are hereby suspended, till furnishing of NOCs by the concerned schools from the office of the Director School Education, Kashmir,” the JKBOSE order reads.
These schools include Iqbal Memorial Institute (Boys and Girls Wings) Bemina Srinagar, Holy Faith Presentation School Canal Avenue Rawalpora Srinagar, Hat Trick Public School Zakura Srinagar, Tiny Hearts School Tengpora By-Pass Srinagar, Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Illahi Bagh Buchpora Srinagar, JK Public School Humhama Budgam and Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Raj Bagh Srinagar.
“Accordingly, the concerned are directed not to entertain any affairs of the above quoted schools till further instructions from this office,” the order reads.
As per the order, the DSEK has been intimated that some schools enlisted in the previous communication were not affiliated with JK Board. “As such the matter may be taken-up with the concerned Board,” the order reads.
Also, the joint secretary ITSS of JK Board has been informed to disable all the BOSE related facilities to the concerned institutions forthwith, under intimation to Board.
“Joint secretary Registration and Examination Kashmir division is informed not to entertain any affairs of the concerned institutions till further orders,” the order reads.
As already reported by this newspaper, the government had ordered private schools to collect only tuition fees from the students on a monthly basis during the COVID-19 closure period and not to charge any other fees including annual fee, bus fees from the parents for the period.
However, the parents complained that most of the schools in violation of the government order were charging all the fees and transport fees from the parents for the closure period. The move forced the department to take action against these schools.