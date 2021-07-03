JKBOSE suspends facilities of 7 private schools over non-compliance to fee orders

Srinagar, July 3: The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has suspended its all facilities for seven private schools over non-compliance to the government orders for collection of fees from students during COVID-19 lockdown period.

The order in this regard was issued by joint secretary BOSE on Friday. The move comes days after the school education department asked the JKBOSE to suspend its facilities for these schools till they produce their NOC obtained from the department.

As already reported by this newspaper, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in a circular had warned the private schools of strict action including their de-recognition for their non-compliance to the government order issued for collection of fees from the parents during the closure period.