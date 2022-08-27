JKCA MONEY LAUNDERING CASE | Farooq Abdullah appears before court, gets bail

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) chairman and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was on Saturday granted bail after he appeared before a court here regarding a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding suspected money laundering of funds meant for promotion of cricket in erstwhile J&K state.

Farooq appeared at around 1 pm before the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar which is also a special PMLA Court.

Earlier, when the case came up for hearing in the morning, his counsel Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan sought Farooq’s exemption from today’s hearing.

However, upon the insistence of the court regarding the appearance of the “accused”, Farooq turned up at around 1 pm.

“He submitted his personal and surety bond to the tune of Rs 50,000 each,” Advocate Khan, representing the 84-year-old NC leader, told Greater Kashmir.

The case has now been listed for September 26 for further proceeding.