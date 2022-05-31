JKCA scam case: ED grills Farooq for over 3 hours

I won't say much (about the summons) there are elections to be held and they will trouble us till then, he said.

He looked relaxed while leaving the office after being grilled for nearly three-and-a-half hours but refused to take questions from the media waiting outside.

On May 27, the ED had summoned Abdullah to its Srinagar office in connection with the case. The 84-year-old three-time chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state had recorded his statement in the same case in 2019, officials said.

The National Conference said the veteran leader would continue to cooperate with the authorities like he has done in the past.

Abdullah was JKCA president from 2001 to 2012 and the scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is about alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009.