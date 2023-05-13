JKEDI, Startup India to organise workshop for J&K’s women entrepreneurs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in collaboration with Startup India, the Centre’s initiative to build a strong ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation, would organise a two-day workshop for women entrepreneurs of J&K on May 19 and 20.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat chaired a preparatory meeting in this regard.
Senior faculty members and officers of the institute participated in the meeting.
He said that the workshop would include focused sessions on the startup ecosystem, experience sharing, capacity building, and mock pitching sessions. The spokesman said that in addition, the participants would also get access to a pre-workshop virtual pitching training session.
He said that the J&K government and the Centre had undertaken significant steps towards inclusion of women led initiatives for a balanced growth.
The spokesman said that India had rightly called for the inclusion of gender concerns into the core agenda of the G20 during its Presidency, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G20 agenda”.
He said that the two-day workshop was a part of a series of events to be held across the country to aid and provide a platform to women entrepreneurs.
The spokesman said that the workshop would help organise resources and augment the strength of women participants to help them to reach their full potential.
He said that such events and workshops act as an enabling factor for the social and economic advancement of women and society at large.
The spokesman said that the workshop was open for aspiring women entrepreneurs and those startups that were recognised with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with at least one female founder.
He said that the interested candidates should contact Imtiyaz Ahad, Associate Project Manager, JKEDI on 8825014846 and 01933-222267 or on email at malla-imtiyaz@jk.gov.in or jkedipublic@gmail.com.