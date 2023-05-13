JKEDI, Startup India to organise workshop for J&K’s women entrepreneurs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in collaboration with Startup India, the Centre’s initiative to build a strong ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation, would organise a two-day workshop for women entrepreneurs of J&K on May 19 and 20.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat chaired a preparatory meeting in this regard.

Senior faculty members and officers of the institute participated in the meeting.

He said that the workshop would include focused sessions on the startup ecosystem, experience sharing, capacity building, and mock pitching sessions. The spokesman said that in addition, the participants would also get access to a pre-workshop virtual pitching training session.

He said that the J&K government and the Centre had undertaken significant steps towards inclusion of women led initiatives for a balanced growth.