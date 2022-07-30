JKFA embezzles funds worth over Rs 45 lakh by producing fake bills; ACB registers FIR

“Similarly, an amount of Rs 1,41,300 was shown paid to Hindustan Photostat for various activities, which during inquiry also were found fake and prepared by resorting to forgery. An amount of Rs 1,01,900 was shown paid to Jan Hardware Tengpora Bye-pass Srinagar which was found non-existing,” the contents of the FIR read.

“During the probe, it was found out that an amount of Rs 43,06,500 has been shown drawn out of Rs 50 lakh budget released for Kashmir division by the J&K Sports Council which upon inquiry has been found drawn based on fake and forged bills or documents. It has also been found that the J&K Sports Council released these funds to the J&K Football Association before the commencement of the events without ensuring account for on-ground utilisation and follow up thereupon,” the FIR mentioned.

“The probe conducted further revealed that all these bills bear the handwriting of the same person, thus forged. The amount has been found drawn by preparing false and fabricated bills by the J&K Football Association members including JKFA President Zameer Ahmad Thakur, Treasurer S S Bunty, Chief Executive S A Hameed, District President JKFA Fayaz Ahmad, and others,” it said.