JKMEGA holds executive committee meeting

The Members present expressed their huge gratitude to RR Batnagar (IPS), Advisor to LG, J&K, Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B/MED), Shahid Mahmood (KAS), Addl. Secretary HRM, PW (R&B/MED) and the entire team of officers/officials for recent regularisation order of Mechanical Engineers at AE & AEE levels and expressed hope that such endeavours will be continued in future as well to get rid of adhocism and fulfilment of other long pending demands especially expansion & safeguarding of sanction strength in the present PWD reorganisation going on which will prove to be fruitful in fulfilling the public demands of modern mechanized world.

The members present desired to put on record the relentless efforts of Shri. Shailendra Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B/MED) for fulfilling various genuine demands under rules and thanked him for infusing new life to PWD.