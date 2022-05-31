JKNPP supremo Prof Bhim Singh passes away

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) supremo, renowned legal luminary and former legislator Prof Bhim Singh passed away at his residence in Jammu outskirts on Tuesday morning after a brief illness.

He was 81.

Prof Singh was indisposed for the past one month or so. He is survived by his wife Jai Mala and a son Ankit Love, who is presently in London.

According to family sources, given his critical condition this morning, Prof Bhim Singh was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, however, he had already breathed his last and he was pronounced dead in the hospital.