JKPC condemns threats

“The journalists in Kashmir valley risk their lives to provide independent and reliable information and they deserve our admiration, respect and support. The journalists world over understand better than anyone that media contribute significantly to processes of accountability, reconstruction and reconciliation,” the press note said.

“However, JKPC is deeply anguished over such intimidation tactic. All the journalists and newspapers in Kashmir have always become the voice of people in highlighting the day-to-day issues of the common masses. JKPC has also urged all governments and public authorities, political leaders, social activitists to speak out against harassment of scribes. The society must come out and do everything to ensure that the such threats do not jeopardize vibrant media of J&K,”the press note said.